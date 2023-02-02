Ukraine Update Feb 2, 2023

⚡️SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces has launched strikes at the manpower and hardware from 14th and 92nd mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Gryanikovka, Timkovka (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 30 Ukrainian personnel, 2 pickups, and 1 D-20 howitzer have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, Army Aviation and the artillery of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces have neutralized the concentrations of manpower from 80th and 95th airborne assault brigades of the AFU near Stelmakhovka, Chervonaya Dibrova, Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic), and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ The enemy has lost up to 95 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armored fighting vehicles, and 1 motor vehicle.

💥 In Donetsk direction, the offensive operations, conducted by the 'Yug' Group of Forces, have resulted in gaining more advantageous lines and positions, as well as neutralization of the enemy near Tonenkoye, Nelepovka, and Severnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ 1 ordnance depot of 55th Artillery Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Dobrovolye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Over 100 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 1 Msta-B howitzer, 1 fighting vehicle equipped with Uragan multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), and 1 French-manufactured Caesar self-propelled artillery system have been eliminated.

💥 In South-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Army Aviation, artillery, and units from the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have neutralized the manpower and hardware from 72nd Mechanized Brigade and 35th Marine Brigade of the AFU near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as those from 108th and 124th territorial defense brigades near Novosyolka and Mirnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ The AFU have lost over 60 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 armored personnel carriers, and 3 motor vehicles.

◽️ In addition, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, 2 D-30 howitzers, and 1 D-20 howitzer have been destroyed.

◽️ 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).

💥 In Kherson direction, 2 motor boats, and up to 10 personnel of AFU landing forces have been eliminated near Lake Kruglik.

◽️ Within the counterbattery warfare, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and 3 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Gavrilovka and Antonovka (Kherson region).

💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 88 artillery units of the AFU at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 131 areas.

◽️ Artillery ordnance manufacturing workshops have been destroyed near Shostka (Sumy region).

- Russian Defense Ministry