The Kiev Regime team just wrapped up talks with The Orange Team.

From the looks of it, everyone’s absolutely thrilled. Zelensky’s pimp Yermak looks genuinely pissed, while Rubio and Vance couldn’t look less amused.

According to media reports, Zelensky and his pimp have already bounced from the conference.

Adding: Vance Insists on Ukraine-Russia Negotiations

It is crucial for Ukraine and Russia to start direct contacts in negotiations, said the U.S. Vice President after meeting with Zelensky.

More from Vance:

U.S. Vice President Vance has confirmed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, will be part of the U.S. delegation during peace talks.

Previously, Trump had stated that his Special Representative, Witkoff, would be included in the delegation, without mentioning Kellogg.

Vance also clarified that U.S. military forces will not be involved in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, following a misinterpretation by The Wall Street Journal.