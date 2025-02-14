BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Kiev Regime team wrapped up talks with Trump's Team
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 2 months ago

The Kiev Regime team just wrapped up talks with The Orange Team.

From the looks of it, everyone’s absolutely thrilled. Zelensky’s pimp Yermak looks genuinely pissed, while Rubio and Vance couldn’t look less amused.

According to media reports, Zelensky and his pimp have already bounced from the conference.

Adding:  Vance Insists on Ukraine-Russia Negotiations

It is crucial for Ukraine and Russia to start direct contacts in negotiations, said the U.S. Vice President after meeting with Zelensky.

More from Vance:

U.S. Vice President Vance has confirmed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, will be part of the U.S. delegation during peace talks.

Previously, Trump had stated that his Special Representative, Witkoff, would be included in the delegation, without mentioning Kellogg.

Vance also clarified that U.S. military forces will not be involved in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, following a misinterpretation by The Wall Street Journal.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy