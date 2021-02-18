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Medical Experts On The Real Facts About COVID And Lockdowns
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150 views • February 18, 2021
Dr. Drew, Viva Frei, and Zubin Damania (ZDoggMD) have an honest medical and legal conversations about lockdown, COVID, the legal system and more. They talk about the facts of COVID, such as mortality rates and the development of lockdown strategies. Interviewed by Dave Rubin from The Rubin Report.
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