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RT
October 23, 2022
Economic analysts predict that American firms may suffer losses of more than $3 billion due to Washington's decision to curb microchip exports to China. RT's Caleb Maupin explains.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1pg096-new-round-of-unilateral-us-sanctions-may-prove-a-costly-mistake.html