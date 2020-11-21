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Wondering if Marijuana is Contributing to Your Infertility
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28 views • November 21, 2020
With marijuana use having gone mainstream I'm seeing more and more couples in my practice experiencing infertility. This is a hotly debated topic and in today's video I'm going to break down for you why marijuana has reproductive consequences and what it does specifically to the fertility of men and women. If you or your partner consume marijuana and are struggling with infertility then check out today's video!
Learn about a Functional Fertility Approach and why Stress is the #1 cause of Infertility. Get your FREE Fertility Boosting Guide Here:
https://witty-knitter-5904.ck.page/966c3d0198
To set up a Qualifying Call for my Fertility Success Program:
https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com/schedule-now/
Visit https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com to learn more about my mission, my method, and my Fertility Success Programs.
Learn about a Functional Fertility Approach and why Stress is the #1 cause of Infertility. Get your FREE Fertility Boosting Guide Here:
https://witty-knitter-5904.ck.page/966c3d0198
To set up a Qualifying Call for my Fertility Success Program:
https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com/schedule-now/
Visit https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com to learn more about my mission, my method, and my Fertility Success Programs.
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