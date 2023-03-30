X22 REPORT Ep. 3032b - [DS] Prepares Their Next Move, Crimes Against Children Unite All Humanity, Game Over

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3032b - March 29, 2023

[DS] Prepares Their Next Move, Crimes Against Children Unite All Humanity, Game OverThe [DS] is now prepping to try to take back control of the information war. They are now pushing a bill which will fail. They are also coordinating with the big social media platforms for their next move. The pandemic kicked it off, then the [DS] brought in the drag shows with the trans people to groom the children.

The border crisis is now being exposed and how it is used for child tracking and sex enslavement. Crimes against humanity, go after the children the people will unite. The precipice is approaching once it does it is game over.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

