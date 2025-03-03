Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (3 March 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, the Sever Group of Forces hit units of a motorised infantry brigade and a territorial defence brigade close to Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 45 troops, a tank, two motor vehicles, and a NATO-made self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian units hit two mechanised brigades, an assault brigade of the AFU, and a territorial defence brigade near Drobyshevo, Katerinovka, Kirovsk, Karpovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Shiykovka, Kamenka, and Lozovaya (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 190 troops, a tank, ten motor vehicles, four field artillery pieces including two Western-made artillery pieces. Two electronic warfare stations were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops engaged three mechanised brigades, an airmobile brigade, and two motorised infantry brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kleban-Byk, Dyleyevka, Shevchenko, Pleshcheyevka, Seversk, Chasov Yar, Konstantinovka, Serebryanka, and Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 205 troops, two pick-up trucks, and a U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line. Five mechanised brigades, two jaeger brigades, two assault brigades, an airborne brigade of the AFU, a marine brigade, and two national guard brigades were hit near Novopavlovka, Udachnoye, Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov, Yelizavetovka, Andreyevka, Kotlyarovka, and Uspenovka (DPR).

The enemy lost amounted up to 605 troops, a tank, four armoured fighting vehicles including a U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier and a U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured vehicle, and three motor vehicles. Four artillery guns were neutralised.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. Russian forces damaged three mechanised brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and two territorial defence brigades near Poddubnoye, Voskresenka, Otradnoye, Bogatyr, Komar, Dneproenergiya, Shevchenko, Privolnoye of the Donetsk People's Republic, and Gulyaypole (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy's losses amounted to up to 200 troops, a tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, and four field artillery guns including a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system.

▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of a mechanised brigade, a mountain assault brigade, two coastal defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and two territorial defence brigades near Mikhaylovka, Sadovoye (Kherson region) and Malye Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU lost up to 70 troops, a tank, four motor vehicles, an artillery gun, and an electronic warfare station.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, assembly plants for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles and their storage as well as clusters of manpower and hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 139 areas.

▫️Air defence systems shot down two U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 88 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 656 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 45,174 unmanned aerial vehicles, 600 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21,966 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,523 MLRS combat vehicles, 22,215 field artillery guns and mortars, and 32,405 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.