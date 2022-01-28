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1.4 Million People/50,000 Trucks to Stay in Ottawa
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120 views • January 28, 2022
...until Trudeau resigns.
:20 Fireworks Light The Sky As Truckers In The Canadian Freedom Convoy Pass By Roadside Supporters
1:13 Theo Fleury tells Fox News that over 1,000,000 people are headed to Ottawa to demand the resignation of Trudeau
2:32 50,000 Truck Drivers Protesting vaccine in Canada
:26 South Carolina Truckers Drive to Ottawa
1:44 CANADA - At the Border - 26Jan22
:08 FREEDOM CONVOY - Army Truck
:35 Airplane View of Trucks Saskatchewan
1:10 FREEDOM CONVOY 2022 from AIR
:32 50,000 convoy
:35 Facebook just shut down the 600,000 strong Convoy to Ottawa group
:14 Winnipeg has come out in force!
2:22 Bringing people and trucks together is a video taken by Steinbach
12 Clips, 11:56.
Thumbnail: Trudeau gets scared and uses the old "I got Covid" excuse to hide at home.
:20 Fireworks Light The Sky As Truckers In The Canadian Freedom Convoy Pass By Roadside Supporters
1:13 Theo Fleury tells Fox News that over 1,000,000 people are headed to Ottawa to demand the resignation of Trudeau
2:32 50,000 Truck Drivers Protesting vaccine in Canada
:26 South Carolina Truckers Drive to Ottawa
1:44 CANADA - At the Border - 26Jan22
:08 FREEDOM CONVOY - Army Truck
:35 Airplane View of Trucks Saskatchewan
1:10 FREEDOM CONVOY 2022 from AIR
:32 50,000 convoy
:35 Facebook just shut down the 600,000 strong Convoy to Ottawa group
:14 Winnipeg has come out in force!
2:22 Bringing people and trucks together is a video taken by Steinbach
12 Clips, 11:56.
Thumbnail: Trudeau gets scared and uses the old "I got Covid" excuse to hide at home.
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