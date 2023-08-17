How Stealing the 2024 will be like the 2020 Elections thieve

In this Episode I talk about how we should live our lives for Yeshua HaMashiach and how the Washington Elites if we are not careful will steal they 2024 Election in the same manner they did in 2020.
