Morning Manna - May 22, 2025 - Proverbs 1:6-7 - The Fear of the Lord is the Beginning of Knowledge

In this Thursday edition of Morning Manna, the study of Proverbs continues with an in-depth reflection on verses 6 and 7 of chapter 1. Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore the three layers of these verses: understanding proverbs and interpretations, valuing the words of the wise, and unraveling the meaning behind “dark sayings.” They explain how true biblical wisdom is revealed not through surface reading but by humble, Spirit-led study and meditation. The fear of the Lord is presented not as terror but as reverent awe, forming the unshakable foundation of all true knowledge. The session also underscores the danger of spiritual pride and the fate of those who reject instruction, while encouraging believers to dig deep, unwrap the treasures of Scripture, and grow in wisdom daily.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. 5/22/25





