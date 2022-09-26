Mission Impossible ACCOMPLISHED.. Thank you Eli

Eli sent this as a "Just encouragement" video and the TIMING was enough for me to simply THANK GOD for the Perfectly Timed encouragement while I Sat there Crying./...Thank You Jesus and Thank You Eli
Ephesians 2:14-16 "For He Himself is our peace, who has made both one, and has broken down the middle wall of separation, having abolished in His flesh the enmity, that is, the law of commandments contained in ordinances, so as to create in Himself one new man from the two, thus making peace, and that He might reconcile them both to God in one body through the cross, thereby putting to death the enmity."
All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ
