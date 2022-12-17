⚡️SITREP

💥In Kupyansk direction, as a result of the shelling up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles and 3 pickup trucks have been eliminated near Berestovoye and Kislovka (Kharkov region).

💥In Krasniy-Liman direction, as a result of the offensive in separate directions and artillery strikes more than 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 infantry fighting vehicles and 3 pickup trucks have been eliminated. In addition, 3 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been eliminated near Terny (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥In Donetsk direction, Russian troops continued their offensive, knocking the enemy out of its positions. 3 enemy counterattacks have been repelled near Artyomovsk and Shumy (Donetsk People's Republic) and Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic). As a result of the shelling, AFU units have been dispersed and pushed back to their initial positions. The enemy's losses amounted to more than 40 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 3 armored fighting vehicles and 2 motor vehicles.

💥In South Donetsk direction, as a result of preemptive actions by Russian troops and complex fire attacks, an attempted attack by a reinforced company of the AFU near Sladkoye (Donetsk people's republic) was thwarted. 2 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been destroyed near Novomayorskoye and Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic). Up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen and 3 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

◽️The missile troops and artillery have neutralized the command posts of units of the 1st Territorial Defense Brigade near Berislav (Kherson region), the 102nd and 108th territorial defense brigades near Guliaipole (Zaporozhye region), 64 artillery units in firing positions, and personnel and military equipment in 93 areas.

💥 One AFU warehouse of rocket and artillery arms has been destroyed near Kharkov. One radar station of S-300 surface-to-air missile system has been destroyed near Ray-Aleksandrovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️Air defense forces shot down 4 AFU unmanned aerial vehicles near Novovaya Tarasovka (Kharkov Region), Novoukrainskoye, Grafskoye and Sladkoye (Donetsk People's Republic). In addition, two HIMARS rockets have been intercepted near Pervomaisk (Lugansk People's Republic).

