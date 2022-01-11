PFIZER CEO'S COVID BOMBSHELL: TWO SHOTS "OFFERS VERY LIMITED PROTECTION, IF ANY"

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
4391 subscribers
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla dropped a bombshell in a CNBC interview yesterday, admitting that his company's Covid "vaccine" offers limited if any protection! He went on to say that a third shot of the same formula does offer some protection. The Biden Administration is in full panic mode as its Covid response lies in tatters. Also today: LA Times columnist believes it's a great idea to mock unvaxxed people who die of covid.