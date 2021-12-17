CANADA shuts down all TRAVEL - TRUDEAU sells out to GLOBALISTS - IT'S TREASON

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- Canadians told not to travel outside the country
- The OMICRON LIE is HERE To KILL GRANNY
MUSIC:
WE ARE THE 99% (STICK YOUR NEW WORLD ORDER UP YOUR ARSE)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mhqrazKqAlyn/
OMICRON IS COMING TO TOWN - Nuremberg is coming
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bbqW6_BkOTQ
Mirrored - wil paranormal