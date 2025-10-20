FOLIC ACID is POISON!

Yes folks, folic acid is synthetic and made in laboratories to wreck your health. It cannot be synthesized by the human body, screws up your metabolism, causes cancer, brain fog, rapid weight gain, and wait for it ... Dopamine Deficiency Syndrome!

Folic acid is NOT the SAMe as Folate. Do not be fooled by NIH, Google and evil YouTube.

Make no mistake, FOLIC ACID IS POISONOUS FOR HUMANS. Find out why on today's episode of the Dopamine Revolution Podcast.

Want the best-selling Health Book on Amazon? Get it Here on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F38QZXDK?ref_=pe_93986420_774957520









