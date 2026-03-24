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COLOMBIAN AIR FORCE C-130 AIRCRAFT CARRYING 110 PEOPLE CRASHED NEAR PUERTO LEGUIZAMO❗
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While the Air Canada crash is at the top of the news, a plane carrying over 110 military personnel has crashed in Colombia 🇨🇴


No survivors.


Possible Cartel involvement is under investigation.


Source: https://x.com/i/status/2036146147526590746


PUERTO LEGUÍZAMO, Putumayo — A Colombian Air Force (FAC) Lockheed C-130 Hercules transport aircraft crashed Monday morning near the southern border town of Puerto Leguízamo, according to defense officials. Initial reports indicate the aircraft was carrying approximately 110 service members at the time of the incident.


The crash occurred shortly after the four-engine military transport plane attempted to take off from a local airfield in the Putumayo region, situated near the border with Ecuador.


Emergency Response and Casualties

Defense Minister Pedro Arnulfo Sánchez confirmed the accident in a statement, noting that while the aircraft was heavily laden with troops, the exact number of fatalities has not yet been finalized.


PUERTO LEGUÍZAMO, Putumayo — A Colombian Air Force (FAC) Lockheed C-130 Hercules transport aircraft crashed Monday morning near the southern border town of Puerto Leguízamo, according to defense officials. Initial reports indicate the aircraft was carrying approximately 110 service members at the time of the incident.


The crash occurred shortly after the four-engine military transport plane attempted to take off from a local airfield in the Putumayo region, situated near the border with Ecuador.


Emergency Response and Casualties

Defense Minister Pedro Arnulfo Sánchez confirmed the accident in a statement, noting that while the aircraft was heavily laden with troops, the exact number of fatalities has not yet been finalized.


Location: Near Puerto Leguízamo, Putumayo (Southern Colombia).

Aircraft Type: Lockheed C-130 Hercules.

Onboard: Approximately 110 military personnel.

Status: Military search and rescue units reached the site within hours.

Witness footage circulating on social media showed a significant fire at the crash site, with the fuselage appearing largely destroyed. “Military units are already at the scene; however, the exact number of victims and the causes of the crash have not yet been determined,” Minister Sánchez stated.


Ongoing Investigation

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Early speculation has pointed toward potential mechanical failure or weight issues during the critical takeoff phase, though the Ministry of Defense has urged the public to wait for official findings.


Context of Regional Aviation

The Putumayo region is characterized by dense jungle and remote outposts, making military transport planes like the C-130 essential for moving troops and supplies. This incident follows a separate, unrelated aviation tragedy in January 2026, where a civilian Satena flight crashed in northeast Colombia, claiming 15 lives.


Thumbnail: https://airlive.net/military/2026/03/23/breaking-a-colombian-air-force-c-130-aircraft-carrying-110-people-has-crashed-near-puerto-leguizamo/

Keywords
crashcolombian air force c-130puerto leguizamopossible cartel involvement110 service members
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