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THE BIG VACCINE SPIN
The mainstream media spin is in full effect now with headlines declaring unvaccinated people are the cause of #Covid19 outbreaks among the fully vaccinated. It has to make you wonder, do they realize their attempts to scare people into getting the shot is only helping to prove it does not even prevent the infection?
#Spin #MainStreamMedia #VaccineSafety #DoesNotPreventInfection #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: May 3, 2021