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NCB Presentation 9 22 21
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143 views • September 23, 2021
Here is a sample of how to use the NCB. This is video footage from a service call, the diagnostics, the measurements, and the results, to reducecurrent and magnetic fields.
See more at www.homeEMFtracing.com/NCB
Supporting Diagrams and NFA Bedmaps are here: NCB Real World Application (pdf).
https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/fe5450ce-6fa0-41e3-9bd6-3fc41d3ca21c/downloads/NCB%20Results%20Layout%20Sept%2021%2021.pdf?ver=1632367073650
See more at www.homeEMFtracing.com/NCB
Supporting Diagrams and NFA Bedmaps are here: NCB Real World Application (pdf).
https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/fe5450ce-6fa0-41e3-9bd6-3fc41d3ca21c/downloads/NCB%20Results%20Layout%20Sept%2021%2021.pdf?ver=1632367073650
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