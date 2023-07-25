Cocaine Discovery Sparks Investigation at White House

The White House is under scrutiny following the discovery of cocaine in the West Executive Avenue entrance lobby. The Secret Service has come under criticism for closing the investigation without identifying the individual responsible. Representative Tim Burchett of Tennessee has expressed his concern, demanding clear answers about the investigation's procedures and outcomes. Despite utilizing modern forensic technology, no DNA or fingerprints were found on the cocaine bag. Questions have been raised about whether all individuals with access to the location were properly questioned. The Secret Service has been urged to provide a comprehensive timeline of the investigation and its proceedings to ensure transparency. This incident has fueled calls for rigorous security measures at the White House.



