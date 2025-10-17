BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Gaza: Hamas searching for BODIES of hostages in Khan Younis - proper equipment is not Unavailable because of Israel
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
22 views • 1 day ago

Hamas searching for BODIES of hostages in Khan Younis

Says equipment needed to remove all rubble UNAVAILABLE 

Because Israel 'preventing their entry'

'Any delay in delivering bodies is responsibility of Netanyahu’s govt'.

Adding, about a Photo:  

US troops seen arriving at the Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv

Reports they could be joining Trump's 'coordination center' to monitor Gaza ceasefire

Pic from Haaretz

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
