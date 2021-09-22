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The Variant is None Other than, The Lethal Vaccine Injections
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377 views • September 22, 2021
The harsh reality is, they are depopulating us with a vengeance, and it will not stop unless we stop the madness. All the mafias of the world are contracted to our governments to eliminate anyone, anyone that dares to illuminate these facts. But they cannot kill us all that fast if we rise up and take our countries back. This video will feature these statements by brave people.
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