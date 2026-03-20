Dog Parks and Parasitic Issues, an interview with Ty Bollinger

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Dog parks may seem like a fun social space, but they can also expose pets to hidden risks like parasites, toxins, and environmental stressors. With many animals sharing the same space, issues like fleas, worms, and chemical exposure can spread more easily than expected. Pet owners are starting to rethink where and how their dogs play for better health and safety. Curious about the full conversation? Watch the latest interview to learn more about dog parks and potential parasitic concerns.
#PetHealth #DogCare #AnimalWellness #PetSafety #HealthyPets
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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