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Twitter's New Director has CCP Ties Deeper Than You Know: Fei-fei Li
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23 views • May 27, 2020
On May 11, Twitter announced that it had added former Google VP and A.I. guru Fei-fei Li to its board of directors, because of her “unparalleled expertise in engineering, computer science and artificial intelligence”. It was reported that Twitter took this action “as it grapples with coronavirus misinformation”.
This news immediately sparked a lot of discussion and concerns, especially among overseas Chinese people, including myself. The main reason is because of Fei-fei Li’s ties with China, or the Chinese Communist Party, the CCP. Some call her “Red Expert”.
Today I’d like to talk about some deeper ties she has with the CCP that many people may not be aware of yet, as well as why we should be very worried.
免翻牆短鏈接：https://is.gd/39xpyn,https://is.gd/SSJu6Y
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Paypal 捐款帳號：https://www.paypal.me/JenniferZeng97
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Jennifer's Twitter Account 曾錚推特：https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd
Jennifer's Facebook Page 曾錚臉書粉絲專頁 ：https://www.facebook.com/pg/jenniferzeng97/
Jennifer's website 曾錚個人網站 ：https://www.jenniferzengblog.com
Email 電子郵件：[email protected]
Jennifer's Bio 曾錚簡歷 ：https://www.jenniferzengblog.com/about/
#FeifeiLi #Twiter #CCPTies
This news immediately sparked a lot of discussion and concerns, especially among overseas Chinese people, including myself. The main reason is because of Fei-fei Li’s ties with China, or the Chinese Communist Party, the CCP. Some call her “Red Expert”.
Today I’d like to talk about some deeper ties she has with the CCP that many people may not be aware of yet, as well as why we should be very worried.
免翻牆短鏈接：https://is.gd/39xpyn,https://is.gd/SSJu6Y
Truth saves lives. Please support! 真相能救命，敬請支持！
Subscribestar 會員頻道: https://www.subscribestar.com/inconvenient-truths-by-jennifer-zeng
GoFundme 衆籌網：https://www.gofundme.com/f/telling-the-truth-about-covid19-ccp-amp-china
Patreon 網站：https://www.patreon.com/InconvenientTruths
Paypal 捐款帳號：https://www.paypal.me/JenniferZeng97
*************************
Jennifer's Twitter Account 曾錚推特：https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd
Jennifer's Facebook Page 曾錚臉書粉絲專頁 ：https://www.facebook.com/pg/jenniferzeng97/
Jennifer's website 曾錚個人網站 ：https://www.jenniferzengblog.com
Email 電子郵件：[email protected]
Jennifer's Bio 曾錚簡歷 ：https://www.jenniferzengblog.com/about/
#FeifeiLi #Twiter #CCPTies
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