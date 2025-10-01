AFTER EVERYTHING WE'VE SEEN, THEY'RE STILL COMING BACK FOR MORE!

The assault on the population never ends. All we can do is keep fighting the fight. Everybody is under the gun.

Sources

Coronavirus Outbreak: States Shutdown Restaurants And Bars To Slow Spread | NBC Nightly News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1M5acB2fKrs

UK 1st country to announce approval of Pfizer vaccine

https://youtu.be/NbLFXBjFV88?si=ZW_WnJ1jGXiJ8q0m

RUSH doctor explains why Illinois' COVID-19 vaccine recommendation differs from federal guidance

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b7xIozCVnZE

Music: Face To Face - Under The Gun

Kurganfest — The Gathering - Spring 2026 Info (tentative location)

Come meet cool friends who aren't retarded. Have some fun! Take a tour through Retardia! Laugh at them with me. Let's go!

My video about this:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/qWQ3HwTrTZFe/

The Arboretum

https://greensborobeautiful.org/gardens/greensboro_arboretum.php

KOA campground nearby

https://koa.com/campgrounds/greensboro/

Fishbones restaurant

https://fishbonesonline.net/menu/

Emma Keys Burgers & Dogs

https://www.emmakeys.com/

Common Grounds coffee shop

https://commongroundsgso.square.site/

https://i.imgur.com/TR1dCjT.mp4

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

And here's me on Rumble!

https://rumble.com/user/kurganreport

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support my coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report