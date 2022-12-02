Is the price of food starting to worry you?

If you’ve been keeping your eye on the ever rising cost of gas and food, then you know how pricey a trip to the grocery store can be 👀

The other day we saw a story from Nunavut where a bag of frozen chicken strips was 60$! While the cost of anything in remote areas is always more expensive, this is a reality of being reliant on the mainstream food system.

There’s an old saying that goes, “if you want it done right, then do it yourself”, and this couldn’t be any truer when it comes to growing your own food. Growing your own food not only ensures that you are getting the healthiest and freshest produce, it also saves you money by not making frequent trips to the grocery store.

If you’ve been curious about starting to grow your own food but aren’t sure where to start, our food forest consultations are a great starting point.

Whether you’re working with a small space, all the way up to a homestead, our consultations are designed for you to ask all the questions needed in order to start growing your own food.

