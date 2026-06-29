Domestic abuse survivor Macron is wearing sunglasses indoors again, this time while meeting the Sultan of Oman

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Domestic abuse survivor Emmanuel Macron is wearing sunglasses indoors again, this time while meeting the Sultan of Oman.
(did his husband-wife get mad again?)
Found this after, the excuse:
Macron FORCED to wear sunglasses because of ‘eye problem’ — Le Parisien citing sources close to President
Also: (
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein meets with Abu Mohammad al-Julani in Damascus, Syria.