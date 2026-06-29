Domestic abuse survivor Macron is wearing sunglasses indoors again, this time while meeting the Sultan of Oman

Domestic abuse survivor Emmanuel Macron is wearing sunglasses indoors again, this time while meeting the Sultan of Oman.

(did his husband-wife get mad again?)

Found this after, the excuse:

Macron FORCED to wear sunglasses because of ‘eye problem’ — Le Parisien citing sources close to President

Also: (

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein meets with Abu Mohammad al-Julani in Damascus, Syria.