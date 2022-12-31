Fred Trump was arrested with one-thousand other Ku Klux Klansmen at a rally in 1927 in Queens, NY

Fred Trump was arrested with one-thousand other Ku Klux Klansmen at a rally in 1927 in Queens, New York. Klansmen and police were involved in physical altercations. He was discharged from prison. Trump was born and raised in Jamaica, Queens, a neighborhood in New York. We can cross-reference the physical address information provided by the New York Times published newspaper and the video published by Inside Edition to prove that Donald Trump's father did participate in a Ku Klux Klansmen rally in Queens, New York.
Fred Trump's physical address listed in the June 1, 1927, New York Times article: 175-24 Devonshire Road, Jamaica. Donald Trump's childhood home address: 85-15 Wareham Road, Jamaica, Queens, New York.
(Thumbnail) — Source 1: WARREN CRITICIZES 'CLASS' PARADES; Police Head Declares Neither Fascisti Nor Klan Had Any Place in Memorial March; KLAN ASSAILS POLICEMEN; No Progress Made In Tracing the Slayers of Two Italians — Seven Arraigned in Queens Battle; Published by the New York Times; Date published: June 1, 1927; Date of website access: January 5, 2021.
Source 2: https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/money-and-power/g9229257/fred-trump-facts/
16 Things You Didn't Know About Donald Trump's Father, Fred — The family patriarch had an enormous influence on the future president; Published by Town & Country; Written by Kaitlin Menza; Date published: August 25, 2020; Date of website access: January 5, 2021.
Source 3: https://youtu.be/Mm1H2cmtLao
See Inside Donald Trump's Childhood Home Which Is Going Up For Auction; Published by Inside Edition; YouTube; Date published: September 9, 2016; Date of website access: January 5, 2021.
