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World War 3: The Crimean Crisis - Ukraine, Russia, the European Union and the United States
Stefan Molyneux
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Stefan Molyneux speaks with Dr. Paul Craig Roberts about the Crimean Crisis, the showdown with Vladimir Putin, the Ukraine political situation and the growing conflict between Russia, the European Union and the United States.

The Road to World War 3: Ukraine, Russia and American Imperialism: http://youtu.be/cKH9bmH2YII

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy under Ronald Regan and is a former associate editor of the Wall Street Journal. Dr. Roberts is the author of "How America Was Lost: From 9/11 to the Police/Warfare State" which you can order at: http://www.fdrurl.com/LostAmerica

Dr. Roberts also wrote "The Failure of Laissez Faire Capitalism" which you can order at: http://www.fdrurl.com/FailureCapitalism

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