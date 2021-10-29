© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deranged [Bidan] Considering $450K 'Reparation' Payments To Illegal Aliens
Follow
1
Share
Report
110 views • October 29, 2021
Well, this ought to wake up even the most comatose sleepers.
The libs’ idiocracy has been building up to peak stupid — but this is galactic.
The people scripting our movie really must be gag writers.
I am so ready for the anti-climax...
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 28 October 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6279279513001
The libs’ idiocracy has been building up to peak stupid — but this is galactic.
The people scripting our movie really must be gag writers.
I am so ready for the anti-climax...
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 28 October 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6279279513001
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.