Chemtrail Discussion In Shasta County, CA. With Board Of Supervisors On 7-15-2014

This video even though it is from 2014 is just as relevant today as it was then with the evidence given and the testimonies from various people with their experience and their expertise.



After the board of supervisors section has ended the video continues with some other chemtrail information and evidence of chemtrails. Chemtrails also known as chemical trails or chemical spraying are not contrails which only consist of momentary moisture that quickly dissipates.



Chemtrails consist of several various chemicals, mostly of aluminum oxide, barium, strontium and other metals and poisons such as arsenic. The formulation of chemicals can vary depending on what the intentions and goals are of those evil people in control of having all the people in the whole world and our animals, wildlife and our environment sprayed with these terribly toxic substances which have caused much harm and will only continue to do more harm if chemtrail spraying is allowed to continue.

The negative effects of chemical spraying have many various negative health effects and a poorer quality of life due to the poor health and diseases caused by the chemical spraying for all living things, especially for humans and also the increase of very high temperature forest fires with increased temperatures of about 3200 to 4000 degrees Fahrenheit as opposed to about 1200 degrees in a normal forest fire. Chemical spraying poisons on our food crops and our waters too.

Link to the video ---> https://bit.ly/chemtrail-shasta



