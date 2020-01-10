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Mother Faces Prison for Saving Kids From Fire: Will YOU Save YOUR Kids?
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146 views • January 10, 2020
This mother faces jail for not putting a portrait of political leaders above the lives of her children. Americans may not realize it but they are being presented with the SAME choice
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