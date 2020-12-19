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The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven & Earth! Christmas. Real Loud!
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16 views • December 19, 2020
Merry Christmas week warriors!
On today's show we have some good clean rocking celebratory fun with the always present Christ-centered rock, reason-for-the-season motivation and a hilarious rendition of the Christmas story as it can only be told by the children that are affected by this time of year the most.
Please like, subscribe, and hit the notification bell to know when new episodes of TRA get into your eyes and ears. I guarantee you that if you tune in long enough, you will feel better and ready to kick some satan butt all over the Earth and eternity! Enjoy
I do not own the rights to any of the music and videos in this production. All rights go to the appropriate owners.
Support the show by getting the music you love
Mastedon
https://amzn.to/37uV5ky
Third Day
https://amzn.to/38jcdsL
Rob Halford
https://amzn.to/38hO0TB
Stryper
https://amzn.to/34oWaIY
Holy Soldier
https://amzn.to/2Ka8uG8
Southland Church
https://www.southlandchurch.org/kids
The Rock Almighty! Shaker Of Heaven and Earth. Coming Soon To US Sports Network and Beyond!
http://bit.ly/TheRockAlmightyShow
On today's show we have some good clean rocking celebratory fun with the always present Christ-centered rock, reason-for-the-season motivation and a hilarious rendition of the Christmas story as it can only be told by the children that are affected by this time of year the most.
Please like, subscribe, and hit the notification bell to know when new episodes of TRA get into your eyes and ears. I guarantee you that if you tune in long enough, you will feel better and ready to kick some satan butt all over the Earth and eternity! Enjoy
I do not own the rights to any of the music and videos in this production. All rights go to the appropriate owners.
Support the show by getting the music you love
Mastedon
https://amzn.to/37uV5ky
Third Day
https://amzn.to/38jcdsL
Rob Halford
https://amzn.to/38hO0TB
Stryper
https://amzn.to/34oWaIY
Holy Soldier
https://amzn.to/2Ka8uG8
Southland Church
https://www.southlandchurch.org/kids
The Rock Almighty! Shaker Of Heaven and Earth. Coming Soon To US Sports Network and Beyond!
http://bit.ly/TheRockAlmightyShow
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