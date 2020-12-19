The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven & Earth! Christmas. Real Loud!

Merry Christmas week warriors!On today's show we have some good clean rocking celebratory fun with the always present Christ-centered rock, reason-for-the-season motivation and a hilarious rendition of the Christmas story as it can only be told by the children that are affected by this time of year the most.Please like, subscribe, and hit the notification bell to know when new episodes of TRA get into your eyes and ears. I guarantee you that if you tune in long enough, you will feel better and ready to kick some satan butt all over the Earth and eternity! EnjoyI do not own the rights to any of the music and videos in this production. All rights go to the appropriate owners.Support the show by getting the music you loveMastedonThird DayRob HalfordStryperHoly SoldierSouthland ChurchThe Rock Almighty! Shaker Of Heaven and Earth. Coming Soon To US Sports Network and Beyond!