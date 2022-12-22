PART 1. Bio-nano Upgrades: A Dialogue with Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea discusses aspects of her clinical practice in which she works to understand the effects of nanomaterials on tissues and blood and how best to treat these new forms of injury to the body. She reflects on the present age of comprehensive coerced injections of mRNA platforms to treat COVID-19 and expresses concerns about what appears to be a coordinated effort among governments and manufacturers to obscure the details of the contents of the injectables. This situation has forced her to become not just a practitioner of medicine but a fully engaged researcher of alternative remedies.

