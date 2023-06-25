Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Captain over Distress" with Shane & Jessica Knock
channel image
Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts
147 Subscribers
43 views
Published Sunday

One renegade took 400 "Men of distress, of debt,... downtrodden," and turned them into the greatest fighting army that ever walked the face of the earth.

Yahuah's tribulation is "selecting" such an army as this......searching the 4 corners of the earth. The "ones" who will stand through, ... "the Trial of Mine Elect. (4 Ezra 16)

This message is from EWHAL June 24th 2023 UK & International Online Sabbath Gathering.

The next one is 29th July 2023. 3.30pm GMT/UK, 9.30am CT, 10.30am EST.

Join Zoom Meeting (Re-occurring Zoom Details for all our meetings)

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84112904860?pwd=MkIxRGtqeUU4dk1GdzF3MHBUbUs5Zz09

Meeting ID: 841 1290 4860

Passcode: 636654

Keywords
jessica knockshane knockewhal4 ezra 16yahuahs tribulationthe trial of mine elect

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket