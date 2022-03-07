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The Patriot Hour: Spying Was Authorized [Devil Is In The Details] [Feb 24, 2022]
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30 views • March 07, 2022
More Truth Coming To The Light We Are All Ready Now
Overthrow Attempt. Nothing Will Remain Hidden In The End.
The Swamp Is Deep And Wide and full of bad actors.
The Patriot Hour
Published February 24, 2022
2,353 Views
https://rumble.com/vvt46b-spying-was-authorized-devil-is-in-the-details.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
Overthrow Attempt. Nothing Will Remain Hidden In The End.
The Swamp Is Deep And Wide and full of bad actors.
The Patriot Hour
Published February 24, 2022
2,353 Views
https://rumble.com/vvt46b-spying-was-authorized-devil-is-in-the-details.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
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