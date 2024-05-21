Create New Account
HOW THE JEWS ARE DESTROYING AMERICA
Church: Does it Really Exsit?
What can we do to stop the Jews? Will we fear and quake before the buzzword of “anti-Semite” or will we stand and battle for the survival of Christian civilization? It’s up to all of us to wage war against the Jews, especially we Christians, for America will either be a Christian America or a Jewish America. There is no in between!

