Bioweapon Insanity Harms Humanity

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For more than a century, the population has been subjected to a growing variety of bioweapon attacks. The quiet roll-out of public poisons, the promotion of debt, the development of deceptive institutions, the staging of falsely presented events and multi-layered propaganda have confused and manipulated people to become victims of the death and debility cult.