Structured, Coherent WATER: From Safe & Pure to Higher Consciousness | The Wellness Enterprise

What is the life force of water?





Patrick Durkin is a leading voice in the global movement to restore water to its natural, life-enhancing state. As the founder of The Wellness Enterprise and creator of the Aqua Energizer structured water brand, he helps people worldwide experience the profound health benefits of drinking water as nature intended. Inspired by pioneers like Viktor Schauberger and Dr. Gerald Pollack, Patrick understands that water is far more than a substance — it is a carrier of life force and consciousness.





Through the Aqua Energizer, Patrick has made the benefits of structured water accessible. His work empowers individuals to achieve better hydration, increased energy, enhanced detoxification, and a deeper connection to their innate vitality — helping to awaken a global shift toward honoring water as the source of life.





In this conversation, Alex Corey and Patrick Durkin deconstruct what we think water is through Patrick's 13 years in the industry after a successful financial advisory career. Moving from analyzing water through chemistry to understanding water through physics and subtle energy.





Starting with a mission to eliminate single use single plastic bottles (same here) and realizing that he actually had to transform consciousness to have the impact he wanted. Patrick has tried more combinations of water than most to find what felt alive in his body, through Brita, Berkey, Kangen, Reverse Osmosis, and ended up on structured technology, or what he now calls water as close to nature as possible "imbued with the frequency of loving unity"





He even wrote a book about the culmination of his trail and error, a process of 3 Days on, 3 Days off.





Through much of this conversation, I almost forget we were talking about water; topics such as consciousness, deprogramming belief systems, control structures, the Bovis scale and resonance weaved in and out of conversation.





In the end, the goal is to structure and produce coherent water with our own frequency, but as mentioned in the podcast, that can be somewhat unrealistic with the chaos and distractions of life.





If you would like to try the culmination of Patrick's 13 years diving into resonance technology in water with the Aqua Energizer





TAKE 10% OFF with Code ALEXCOREY

https://tinyurl.com/2bs9wsp4





Patrick's book: Flow

https://tinyurl.com/mte5f27r





Contact Alex: https://www.alexandercorey.com/contact