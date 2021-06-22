© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Crisis At Our Southern Border"
Follow
1
Share
Report
61 views • June 22, 2021
Go Texas!!! A music video about our beloved nation's hemorrhaging southern border written, composed and performed by national songwriter/musician Michael Britton raising awareness to the travesty happening, the ground we've lost, and the brave Texas spirit striving to regain. Lou Dobbs is featured in the song, President Trump's thank you letter to Michael Britton also featured.
GO TEXAS!!! BUILD THE WALL!!! Where does this end? It ends in Texas!
Governor Greg Abbott: May God's light surround, protect, and lead the way in holding the line, and BUILDING THE WALL.
https://paypal.me/pools/c/8AAh9ZTeVQ
GO TEXAS!!! BUILD THE WALL!!! Where does this end? It ends in Texas!
Governor Greg Abbott: May God's light surround, protect, and lead the way in holding the line, and BUILDING THE WALL.
https://paypal.me/pools/c/8AAh9ZTeVQ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.