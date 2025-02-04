© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BILL GATES NEEDS TO BE ARRESTED ✅
INFOWARS 2-4-25, 2ND HOUR
---------Bill Gates “Worried” About Trump/Musk Exposing USAID Waste & Corruption, Claims New Pandemic Will Cause “Millions Of Deaths”
https://www.infowars.com/posts/bill-gates-worried-about-trump-musk-exposing-usaid-waste-corruption-claims-new-pandemic-will-cause-millions-of-deaths