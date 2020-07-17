Torsion Field Influence on Protein Folding

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Setup and Procedure:
1. A mixture of weak acids (Diet Cola and Vinegar) was prepared then split. One sample was placed in a torsion field for 7 minutes (shown on left).
2. A sample of low fat milk was then split and added to the weak acids.
3. Both vessels were capped tightly then vigorously shaken for 5 seconds.
4. Time-lapse photography at 30 second intervals shows dynamic qualitative and quantitative protein folding differences between the two samples (torsion field-influenced sample shown on left).
5. Neither milk sample was subjected to a torsion field before mixing with the weak acids.