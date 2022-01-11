trapping and holding you for your energy is game plan. It doesn't matter what you believe or got faith in these same people are promoting their ideas into your conscious saying they believe what you believe. Re-engineering the natural phase of life is the lowest work. Do y'all these people are really held at their will by these ideas because if they don' t figure out this part of science they're well being will change monetarily and the environment, no more supporting your fam or anything if you don't help these evil folks with these crazy ideas you will not have a life or career in the world today. When they take your blood they got you that's it, all your info is there. YOU CANNOT FREEZE FIBER, if you freeze it you have to take it out the body it was in and transfer it which is not a easy process especially on humans because that's what everything on the plane is put together with in the phases. A very important building block in big connection with the epidermis or skin, fleshy part of formation.