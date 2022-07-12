Progressive San Francisco Fines Couple $1500; + $250 a Day for Parking in their Driveway (Reaction)

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Crazy and progressive San Francisco, fines a couple $1500 and $250 a day for having parked in the driveway as they had been doing for 35 consecutive years. This is a reaction video to KABC's, celebrating the fact that it's taking place, as San Franciscan residence got what they deserve for voting in people that want to continue to plunder their individual liberties and rights, and tell them exactly what they must must not do. MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. Hi Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more