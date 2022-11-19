And We Know 11.18.2022 Goodbye Nancy! How sweet it is! Taking it BACK NOW, HOUSE GOP unloads, KARI fights back, FTX! PRAY!

LT of And We Know
November 18, 2022
Are you ready to finish what we started? I mean, we are on a roll. When President Trump said it STARTS NOW…taking back America… he was right. Republican HOUSE comes out swinging, FTX is unveiling more than we expected, Kari Lake is fighting back, MSM had to backtrack on their fake Poland attack, Schumer is sweating, Hawley unleashed on The FBI, it is all unfolding faster than we can handle.
