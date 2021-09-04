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HEAVY METALS - BAD BOYS ON THE BLOCK - Clayton Thomas - 12 minute overview
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51 views • September 04, 2021
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Why this video is important.
This has been developed by Dr. Christina Rahm with a group of scientist. They give you the science and the sources that you can check for yourself, so you can fact-check and not let Snopes- owned by CNN- do that.
The video above is 12 minutes of info packed with info and no fluff. It gives you an understanding of the heavy metal load:
How pervasive heavy metals are
which are the primary ones
the issue with heavy metals
why regular liver cleanse, kidney cleanse juice fasting are just not going to do it. They are no where near enough to clear these metals from our bodies
how we are born with 30% of the heavy metals are in our mothers
And what you can do about it!
www.TheRootBrands.com/ForTheDetoxNow
Why this video is important.
This has been developed by Dr. Christina Rahm with a group of scientist. They give you the science and the sources that you can check for yourself, so you can fact-check and not let Snopes- owned by CNN- do that.
The video above is 12 minutes of info packed with info and no fluff. It gives you an understanding of the heavy metal load:
How pervasive heavy metals are
which are the primary ones
the issue with heavy metals
why regular liver cleanse, kidney cleanse juice fasting are just not going to do it. They are no where near enough to clear these metals from our bodies
how we are born with 30% of the heavy metals are in our mothers
And what you can do about it!
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