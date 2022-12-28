Create New Account
Knowing The Creator 101 - Episode Two - Meditation & Prayer
Matt Presti
Published Yesterday |

Meditation and prayer are scientifically explained and elaborated upon in this episode. Throughout mankind's existence, the portal to accessing the Prime Actuality is within the center of man himself. Man may reach the point where constant communion with the Creator gives to him the ability to live and express his true power in full awareness of Universal Law and the Principle of Love. Within the Light of all knowing awaits the answers to all of mankind's questions. This video will assist in deepening your approach to the abode of the Creator and relays the wisdom of illuminates from all walks of life. May it assist you in the unfolding process and serve to deepen the understanding of your moment to moment communion with the Creator.

Written - Produced - Directed Filmed - Edited - Scored by Matt Presti

http://mattpresti.com
 http://philosophy.org

Dedicated to the uplifting of humanity in its troubled hour.

Keywords
godcreatorlightmatt prestiilluminationwalter russelllao tzuknowing the creatorknowing the creator 101walter and lao russell

