Knowing The Creator 101 - Episode Two - Meditation & Prayer

Meditation and prayer are scientifically explained and elaborated upon in this episode. Throughout mankind's existence, the portal to accessing the Prime Actuality is within the center of man himself. Man may reach the point where constant communion with the Creator gives to him the ability to live and express his true power in full awareness of Universal Law and the Principle of Love. Within the Light of all knowing awaits the answers to all of mankind's questions. This video will assist in deepening your approach to the abode of the Creator and relays the wisdom of illuminates from all walks of life. May it assist you in the unfolding process and serve to deepen the understanding of your moment to moment communion with the Creator.
Written - Produced - Directed Filmed - Edited - Scored by Matt Presti
http://mattpresti.com
http://philosophy.org
Dedicated to the uplifting of humanity in its troubled hour.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.