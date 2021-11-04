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Biblical Israel (2)
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60 views • November 04, 2021
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Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ church. His website is www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org). His channels are DCMEDIA, SSRMEDIA, SDRMEDIA.
Many Christians believe that the state of Israel is the Israel of the Bible. Israel was the new name given by God to Jacob. Who is the true or spiritual Israel? Revelation 14:12 gives us the answer: Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus.
Romans 2:28-29 adds, For he is not a Jew, which is one outwardly; neither is that circumcision, which is outward in the flesh: But he is a Jew, which is one inwardly; and circumcision is that of the heart, in the spirit, and not in the letter; whose praise is not of men, but of God.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org) along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ church. His website is www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org). His channels are DCMEDIA, SSRMEDIA, SDRMEDIA.
Many Christians believe that the state of Israel is the Israel of the Bible. Israel was the new name given by God to Jacob. Who is the true or spiritual Israel? Revelation 14:12 gives us the answer: Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus.
Romans 2:28-29 adds, For he is not a Jew, which is one outwardly; neither is that circumcision, which is outward in the flesh: But he is a Jew, which is one inwardly; and circumcision is that of the heart, in the spirit, and not in the letter; whose praise is not of men, but of God.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org) along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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