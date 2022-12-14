Create New Account
Climate Criminals
30 views
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday |

‘It’s The Only Choice!’

* Private jets: no mode of transportation is worse for the environment.

* Self-described climate activists are total frauds.

* Emissions for me, but none for thee!

* Looks like they don’t care about the environment.

* No one who seeks to impose carbon rationing on another human being should ever be allowed within 100 yards of a private aircraft.

* Anyone who claims to be serious about fighting climate change should demand a federal law against private air travel.

* Make it illegal; it’s that simple.

* Then go ahead and fly commercial with everyone else — or stay home.

* What’s the argument against that?

* Anyone who lectures you about climate and opposes banning private air travel is a total fraud and should be ignored.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-climate-activists-fraudulent


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 12 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6317102686112

Keywords
