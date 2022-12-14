Climate Criminals

‘It’s The Only Choice!’
* Private jets: no mode of transportation is worse for the environment.
* Self-described climate activists are total frauds.
* Emissions for me, but none for thee!
* Looks like they don’t care about the environment.
* No one who seeks to impose carbon rationing on another human being should ever be allowed within 100 yards of a private aircraft.
* Anyone who claims to be serious about fighting climate change should demand a federal law against private air travel.
* Make it illegal; it’s that simple.
* Then go ahead and fly commercial with everyone else — or stay home.
* What’s the argument against that?
* Anyone who lectures you about climate and opposes banning private air travel is a total fraud and should be ignored.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-climate-activists-fraudulent
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 12 December 2022
