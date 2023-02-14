https://gettr.com/post/p288e06c13c
2/13/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The Northeast of Communist China is in misery; The Covid vaccine disaster will hit Europe harder than the U.S.; 2023 will be the darkest year for humanity.
#COVIDvaccineDisaster #economicCrash #inflation
2/13/2023 文贵盖特：中共国东北遍地惨状；欧洲的疫苗灾难会比美国严重；2023年是人类最黑暗一年
#疫苗灾难 #经济崩塌 #通货膨胀
