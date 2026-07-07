The Need to set up Amish Lite Intentional Communities?

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https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/116878033888977171
Let's create Intenttional Communities to exclude 🌈Jew LBGTQ+ Crowd. It can be scalable & hopefully overtake the 80% plus ownership of the Rothschild Opium Cartell.
Would you like to do a podcast with me to raise awareness? It can be a one off, or not.
#WBNemesis
Steven G. Erickson
215 Broadway Suite 217
Salem, NH 03079 USA
+1 860 574 0695